CIA team arrests three persons with illegal firearms

A police team led by Inspector Rupinderpal Singh, in charge of the local CIA, has arrested three persons and recovered three illegal pistols along with magazines and six live rounds from their possession.

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In this regard, Superintendent of Police (Detective) Riputapan Singh stated on Monday that the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Panjwar; Shivraj Singh, alias Shiv, a resident of Madar Mathura Bhagi police station (Khalra); and Jobanjit Singh, a resident of Rajoke (Khalra).

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The police have also taken possession of the motorcycle used by Lovepreet Singh and Shivraj Singh. Respective police stations have registered cases against the accused under the Arms Act.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly procured illegal weapons from across the border and supplied them further. Further investigation is underway to trace their network and possible links.