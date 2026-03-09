Cigarette, tobacco kiosks removed from Walled City

Nearly two and half months after the Punjab Government declared the Walled City area a "holy city", the Municipal Corporation has started taking action against cigarette and tobacco kiosks operating in the area. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, civic teams on Saturday removed four kiosks and seized the goods, which were later deposited in the Municipal Corporation's store room at Bhagtanwala.

Officials also issued a strict warning to the kiosk operators, stating that if they reinstall their stalls at the same locations, strict action will be taken against them. The drive was carried out in areas including Hall Gate, Machhi Mandi and Rambagh, where several cigarette and tobacco kiosks had been operating.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed officials to issue notices to the other operators on Monday, asking them to remove their kiosks voluntarily. If the kiosks are not removed within the stipulated time, the Municipal Corporation will launch a special enforcement drive and seize the goods.

It may be recalled that on December 15, the Punjab Government issued orders directing that meat shops and cigarette-tobacco kiosks be shifted out of the Walled City area.

Earlier, a survey conducted by the Estate Department of MC found 107 cigarette and tobacco kiosks and 34 raw meat shops operating in the Walled City. However, no liquor shops or drinking joints were found during the survey. The department was also unable to compile data on cooked meat shops.