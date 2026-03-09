DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Cigarette, tobacco kiosks removed from Walled City

Cigarette, tobacco kiosks removed from Walled City

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC officials remove tobacco kiosks from Walled City in Amritsar. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Nearly two and half months after the Punjab Government declared the Walled City area a "holy city", the Municipal Corporation has started taking action against cigarette and tobacco kiosks operating in the area. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, civic teams on Saturday removed four kiosks and seized the goods, which were later deposited in the Municipal Corporation's store room at Bhagtanwala.

Advertisement

Officials also issued a strict warning to the kiosk operators, stating that if they reinstall their stalls at the same locations, strict action will be taken against them. The drive was carried out in areas including Hall Gate, Machhi Mandi and Rambagh, where several cigarette and tobacco kiosks had been operating.

Advertisement

The Municipal Commissioner has directed officials to issue notices to the other operators on Monday, asking them to remove their kiosks voluntarily. If the kiosks are not removed within the stipulated time, the Municipal Corporation will launch a special enforcement drive and seize the goods.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that on December 15, the Punjab Government issued orders directing that meat shops and cigarette-tobacco kiosks be shifted out of the Walled City area.

Earlier, a survey conducted by the Estate Department of MC found 107 cigarette and tobacco kiosks and 34 raw meat shops operating in the Walled City. However, no liquor shops or drinking joints were found during the survey. The department was also unable to compile data on cooked meat shops.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts