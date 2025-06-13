CII announces formation of Skill Task Force

In a significant move to align local workforce skills with industry requirements, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Amritsar zone, has announced the formation of a Skill Task Force. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between industries and the workforce by creating a collaborative ecosystem involving universities, colleges, ITIs, hoteliers, industrialists and organised retail sectors of Amritsar.

Speaking at the CII Amritsar Zonal Council Meet, Davinder Singh, Chairman, CII Amritsar Zone, emphasised that the city has immense untapped potential for economic growth. “Amritsar has immense potential—not just as a cultural and religious hub, but as a city with a vibrant youth population that can drive economic growth. The Skill Task Force will work towards developing industry-relevant skill training, ensuring better employability and encouraging local hiring.”

In another major development, it was announced that CII will host the Amritsar Tourism & Hospitality Summit 2025, a first of its kind initiative to boost the city’s economy through the promotion of its tourism sector. The summit will bring together hotel owners, tour operators, restaurant entrepreneurs, wedding destination planners and travel professionals under one roof to collectively shape the future of Amritsar’s hospitality and

tourism landscape.

“With spiritual tourism, culinary richness and heritage appeal, Amritsar is uniquely positioned to emerge as a premier destination,” said Davinder Singh. “The summit will showcase Amritsar to national and international stakeholders as a thriving tourism hub.”

The Zonal Council Meet saw the presence of Amit Thapar, Chairman, CII Punjab State and Harpreet Nibber, vice-chairman, CII Punjab State, who travelled from Ludhiana and Mohali, respectively, to participate. The forward looking initiatives of the Amritsar zone were also presented and assured full support from the Punjab State Council.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from Guru Nanak Dev University, Khalsa College, hotel associations, industry associations and academic institutions, who offered valuable insights and pledged active collaboration in the upcoming projects.

With these initiatives, CII Amritsar aims to position the city as a model for industry-academia collaboration and sustainable tourism-driven economic development.