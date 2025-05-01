CISCE results: Sacred Heart girls bag top spots in Class X, XII

CISCE students in the city broke into celebrations as results for Class X and Class XII were declared today. Vrindika Mehra, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, who scored 490 marks (98 per cent) in Class 10, was joint topper in the district along with her school mates Damini Mahajan and Navleen Kaur, all three scoring 98 per cent.

Vrindika dreams of pursuing chartered accountancy like her father Pankaj Mehra. “I am happy with the result as it was a tough examination compared to previous years,” she shared. Her mother Renuka Mehra is a housewife and Vrindika celebrated her academic achievement with her family.

Damini Mahajan, who scored 490 marks (98 per cent) marks in Class 10, likes science. She will pursue further studies in the medical stream. Her dream is to become a doctor and support her parents. Her father Varinder Mahajan works in Powercom and mother Shaifali Gupta is a housewife. Navleen Kaur, who scored 490 marks (98 per cent) in Class 10 too dreams of becoming a doctor. She said that she would like to take admission in AIIMS and is inspired by her parents, Dr Barinderjit Singh and mother Dr Ramandeep Kaur.

Class XII results: Agam dist topper with 97.75%

Agam, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, emerged as topper in Class 12 results with 97.75 per cent. A Commerce student, she dreams of becoming a chartered accountant, and will now take CUET to seek admission in SRCC. “It was a satisfactory result for me as I feel that these marks would not matter much, as my future admission is dependent on CUET. But it does give me confidence,” she shared. While she is quite focused on her future course of action, she also shared that this time the exam was competency-based. “It was to check our knowledge of concepts rather than cramming. So, I feel that is going to help me compete in CUET as well.”

Her father Sandeep Singh works as a travel agent and mother Mandeep Kaur is a housewife.

Arpita Verma, who scored 390 marks (97.55 per cent) in Class 12, also wants to pursue chartered accountancy. Her father Mukesh Verma and mother Meera Kandhari were very happy about their daughter’s success. She is also a student of Sacred Heart Convent.

Fellow school mate, Bisman Kaur, who scored 389 marks (97.25 per cent) in Class 12, wants to build a career as an entrepreneur and corporate consultant. Bisman’s father Jagdeep Singh is in a private job and mother Anup Kaur is into tailoring.

The overall results for Class 12 were considerably good this year. Holy Heart Presidency School reported 100 per cent results in ICSE and ISC Board Examinations for the academic year 2024–25. Daljit Kaur, from non-medical stream, emerged as the school topper with an aggregate of 96 per cent. Following closely were Gurshaan with 95.5 per cent and Kamalnoor with 94.75 per cent, securing the second and third positions, respectively. From the medical stream, Abhinoor Kaur outshone her peers with a remarkable score of 97 per cent, clinching the top rank. Jasmeen Kaur and Simarjot Kaur secured the second and third positions with impressive scores of 96.25 per cent and 95.5 per cent, respectively. In the Commerce stream, Anmolpreet Kaur secured the first position with 95.25 per cent. Gurleen Kaur and Preet Kaur followed with 94.25 and 93.75 per cent, respectively.