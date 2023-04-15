City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 14

With neighbouring Jalandhar going for the Lok Sabha bypoll, city-based leaders and senior workers of political parties are also assisting their party candidates in boosting their electoral prospects.

Leaving nothing to chance, the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD have pressed their local leaders to influence the voters there. Wards in the city and villages in the rural areas of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat have been split among the leaders to systematically reach out to each voter.

Congress leader Joginder Pal Dhingra remained there for two days last week and would be visiting the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency again from Monday. Ashwani Kumar Pappu, District Congress Committee (Urban) president has been given wards 69 and 70 of Jalandhar.

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has been assigned a large part of Jalandhar city for the task and to discharge it efficiently he has been looking for a suitable location there to take on rent. Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, former Cabinet ministers Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Harpratap Singh Ajnala besides former MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria have been canvassing for their party candidate.

Similarly, the AAP has pressed its local leaders into service for the Jalandhar by-election. These leaders are Cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO besides MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman Ashok Talwar and AAP district president Prabhbir Singh Brar.

BJP district president Harwinder Singh Sandhu said he has been directed to campaign in eight wards of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency for the bypoll and would be canvassing there from tomorrow. He said senior party leaders of his party would be joining there for canvassing.

Leaders reach out

Wards in the city and villages in the rural areas of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat have been split among the leaders to systematically reach out to each voter