City boy shines in national Kala Utsav

AMRITSAR: Guntajpreet Singh, a student of Woodstock Public School has secured the first prize in folk singing in the National Kala Utsav which was organised by Ministry of Culture at Bhubaneswar. Many students from across the country participated in the event and Punjab secrured the first position in the folk singing segment. Dr Satinderjit kaur Nijjar, Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, principal Ancy and staff members felicitated Guntaj.
