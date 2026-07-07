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Home / Amritsar / City civic body halts illegal construction on govt land

City civic body halts illegal construction on govt land

Enforcement team seizes material and warns of strict action against encroachment

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Amritsar (MCA) on Monday took action to stop illegal encroachment on government land near Katcheri Chowk on the city’s main Mall Road, where unauthorised construction was underway in the name of a shrine.

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The enforcement team immediately halted the construction work, seized building material from the site and initiated legal proceedings against those responsible. During the operation, municipal staff faced confrontation while carrying out their official duties, but the team continued the drive and ensured the activity was stopped.

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The action was carried out under the supervision of Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia and Estate Inspector Preeti Chauhan, along with the Estate Department team.

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The Municipal Corporation issued a stern warning that any further attempt to raise unauthorised construction or encroach upon public roads or government land at the site would invite strict legal action. It reiterated that no individual or organisation would be permitted to occupy public land illegally under any pretext.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the civic body remained committed to protecting public property and ensuring that roads, pavements and government land remain free from encroachments. He stressed that illegal occupation of public land would not be tolerated and that enforcement action would continue against all violators without exception.

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The MCA also appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration by respecting public property and refraining from any unauthorised construction or encroachment on government land.

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