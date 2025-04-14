City closer to green public transport, to get 100 electric buses next year

Amritsar is all set to take a major step toward green public transport, with 100 electric buses (e-buses) hitting the city’s roads starting next year under the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Seva Yojana. These buses will be provided by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation (PMIDC), with two key depots —- Maal Mandi City Bus Workshop and Verka Bypass BRTS Depot —- being prepared to accommodate them.

As per the plan, 40 e-buses will be stationed at the Maal Mandi depot, while 60 buses will be housed at the Verka Bypass depot. To support their operations, charging stations will be established at both locations. Specifically, 10 charging stations are to be built at Maal Mandi and 15 at Verka Depot.

The Maal Mandi workshop would be renovated at a cost of Rs 3.63 crore. The electrical wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) will also install a high-voltage transformer and cable infrastructure. Tenders for this work are set to be floated soon, with a six-month deadline for completion. Apart from this, land has been allocated for parking of buses with full concrete (CC) flooring. Two inspection pits will be built here for servicing and safety checks. The Verka Depot already houses a washing station and four inspection pits. It will receive three new transformers. MC officials claimed that the tendering process was underway.

It is worth mentioning here that two such bus projects have already failed in the city and no government authority is ready to take responsibility for these failures. From 2012 to 2016, city buses operated actively in Amritsar, but now 60 city buses are parked for the last nine years at the Maal Mandi depot. Likewise, of the 93 BRTS buses, only six buses are currently operational. The new fleet of e-buses aims to rejuvenate the city’s public transport, reduce air pollution and provide affordable commuting options. MC officials claimed that out of the 100 new e-buses, 50 will operate within the city and the remaining 50 will cover suburban and rural routes, ensuring wider connectivity.