City cyclist wins silver at national championships

Amritsar, December 22

City-based national cyclist Amarjeet Singh, who has won medals at many international and national level tournaments, has won silver medal at the National Cycle Championships held in Guwahati from December 11 to 15. Earlier in the year, Amarjeet won bronze in 1km time trail at the 36th National Games and silver and one bronze at the 73rd National Track Cycling Championships held in Jaipur in 2021.

Amarjeet attributed his success to his coach Rajesh Koshish and general secretary Bawa Singh. He expressed happiness over his recent achievement and said that he has been training for his next goal. “I have been working hard to achieve my goals. My next target is Asian Games 2023. It’s been now my 13 senior national title I am also a national record holder. Hope will get medal in Asian games with the support and blessings,” he shared.