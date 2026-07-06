City doc trained in advanced hip, knee arthroplasty

Dr Paramjit Singh, an orthopaedic surgeon at Newlife Hospital here, successfully completed an advanced clinical fellowship in hip and knee arthroplasty and sports medicine in Adelaide, Australia.

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During the fellowship, Dr Paramjit trained at Ashford Hospital and Calvary District Hospital under renowned orthopaedic specialists Prof Jagen Krishnan and Dr S Reddy. The programme provided extensive exposure to complex primary and revision joint replacements, robotic-assisted knee surgeries, advanced arthroscopy procedures and fast-track recovery protocols.

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The Australian mentors praised Dr Paramjit for his surgical precision and ability to quickly adopt advanced techniques. The training equipped him with expertise in minimally invasive hip and knee replacements, arthroscopic meniscus and ligament surgeries, and rapid recovery methods. “Now, we can provide world-class joint care to patients here without them having to travel abroad or to metropolitan cities,” he said.