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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar embraces China’s favourite board game Mahjong

Amritsar embraces China’s favourite board game Mahjong

The traditional Chinese game is emerging as an urban social trend game — small in scale but big in ambitions as it reaches Amritsar

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Drishti and Shivani with Mumbai based Mahjong trainers Shivika and Vinita.
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Mahjong, the traditional Chinese board game often described as China’s national pastime, has reinvented itself as one of the fastest-growing social activities among urban Indians. In China, Mahjong enjoys a cultural popularity almost equal to cricket in India. Here, however, the game has received a social and lifestyle makeover.

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After gaining popularity in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru as a pastime for the urban elite — many of whom have grown tired of passive scrolling and streaming and are seeking more people-to-people interaction — Mahjong has now arrived in Amritsar with the launch of the Mahjong Amritsar Club.

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Co-founded by entrepreneurs Drishti Mishra Khurana and Shivani Sharma, the club offers a screen-free social activity that comes with an engaging learning curve.

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“With Amritsar’s first Mahjong Club, launched alongside my co-founder Shivani Sharma, we wanted to create a unique platform where women, men and children could come together to learn a globally celebrated strategy game, sharpen their cognitive skills and build genuine relationships. The initiative reflects a growing shift in the luxury segment, where consumers increasingly seek curated experiences, intellectual engagement and community-driven interactions,” says Drishti, a fashion and jewellery entrepreneur.

In collaboration with Shivika and Vinita of Mahjong Divas from Mumbai, the Mahjong Amritsar Club aims to be more than just a recreational space. It seeks to create a vibrant community that encourages strategic thinking, lifelong learning and social connection across generations.

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A session of Mahjong can feel like a slow, mindful therapy session, with its layered and structured rituals. From arranging the tiles — a challenging task for beginners — to setting up the game with four players, the process captures attention from start to finish. Strategy, concentration and mental agility are essential to successful play. It is no surprise that many psychologists regard Mahjong as an excellent brain exercise.

Successful play requires sustained attention, with players constantly evaluating probabilities, risks and long-term plans.

“We often recommend Mahjong to older adults because it is a cognitively stimulating and socially beneficial activity, especially for attention, memory and age-related brain health. It’s a lifestyle choice, much like a physical workout,” said Nimrat Dhillon, a psychiatrist practising in the United States and a member of the Amritsar Mahjong Club.

“As a social experience, Mahjong offers an opportunity to meet new people, build networks, learn about a new culture and enhance cognitive development,” she added.

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