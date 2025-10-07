City gears up for Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with the sangat, will organise a grand Nagar Kirtan tomorrow to mark the Parkash Purb of the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ramdas.

Preparations for the occasion are in full swing at Golden Temple and across public spaces in Amritsar, the city named after the revered Guru. The city has been beautifully decorated for the celebration.

As part of the festivities, Akhand Path Sahib began today at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall and the Bhog will take place on October 8, the day of the Parkash Purb.

During the commencement of the Akhand Path, SGPC Secretary Partap Singh, Golden Temple General Manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera and other SGPC officials were present.

Partap Singh said the Nagar Kirtan will start from Akal Takht and proceed along a traditional route including Ghanta Ghar, Jallianwala Bagh, Gheo Mandi Chowk, Sheran Wala Gate, Maha Singh Gate, Chowk Ram Bagh, Hall Gate, Hathi Gate, Lohgarh Gate, Lahori Gate, Beri Gate, Khazana Gate, Gate Hakeema, Bhagtan Wala Chowk, Chattiwind Gate and Sultanwind Gate.

A Kirtan Darbar will also be held at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, where renowned Raagi Jathas will perform Raag-based kirtan.

On the day of Parkash Purb, a religious Diwan will be held throughout the day. A beautiful Deepmala and fireworks will be displayed at the Golden Temple.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Monday organised Sukhmani Sahib Path at the District Administrative Complex in honour of Guru Ramdas, the founder of the holy city of Amritsar. Later, langar was served to all attendees.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, SSP (Rural) Maninder Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Gupta, Amandeep Kaur, SDM Gursimran Singh, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Municipal Corporation) Surinder Kumar, Joint Commissioner Jai Inder Singh and District Revenue Officer Navkirat Singh Randhawa.