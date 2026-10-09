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Home / Amritsar / City gears up to run for healthy, drug-free future

City gears up to run for healthy, drug-free future

5-km Punjab Youth Run Marathon on October 11

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:12 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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With the objectives of encouraging young people to take up sports, promoting a healthy lifestyle and creating awareness about drug abuse, the 5-km Punjab Youth Run Marathon is set to be held here on October 11.

To finalise preparations for the event, Khadoor Sahib MLA and AAP state youth wing president Manjinder Singh Lalpura held a meeting with officials here on Thursday.

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Giving details of the marathon, Lalpura said it would begin at 5am from the T-point near Hotel HK Clark in Ranjit Avenue.

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The route will pass through Kachehri Chowk, the Cantonment chowk, Hartej Hospital and the old police post in C-Block before returning to the T-point.

He said people from all walks of life would be eligible to participate. Participants would be provided T-shirts and medals upon completing the run, while attractive prizes would be awarded to winners in different categories, he added.

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Lalpura said the primary objective of the run was to motivate young people to stay away from drugs, take up sports and channel their energy towards constructive activities.

“The real strength of Punjab lies in its youth. By giving their energy the right direction, we can take the state to new heights of progress,” he said.

He added that the run would promote fitness and sports while raising awareness against drug abuse and encouraging people to adopt a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

He appealed to the youth of Amritsar and people from all sections of society to participate in large numbers. Interested participants can register using the QR code provided for the event.

Deputy Commissioner Dalvinderjit Singh said the Punjab Government was undertaking several initiatives, including Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, to strengthen the sports culture in the state.

He appealed to people from all sections of society to participate enthusiastically in the marathon and contribute to building a healthy, fit and drug-free Punjab.

PUNSUP Chairman Prabhbir Singh Brar, District Planning Committee Chairman Gurpartap Singh Sandhu, SDM Gurmandar Singh, Deputy CEO (Employment) Tirathpal Singh and Education Department Coordinator (Sports) Ashu Vishal were among the attendees of the meeting.

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