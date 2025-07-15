City hospital adopts advanced technology to treat patients

With a strong commitment to delivering global standards in healthcare, Amandeep Medicity has integrated some of the most advanced medical technologies across its key specialties like cardiology, pulmonology and gastroenterology.
Patients at Amandeep Medicity now have access to cutting-edge tools like IVUS (Intravascular Ultrasound), EBUS (Endobronchial Ultrasound) and EUS (Endoscopic Ultrasound), offering diagnostic precision and minimally invasive care.
