City jeweller's licenced pistol stolen from shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 27

Two unknown persons stole a licensed pistol from a jewellery shop located on the Majitha Road area here on Saturday.

The accused entered the shop on the pretext of purchasing some jewellery.

Police officials, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa, reached the spot and started a probe. Ironically, the CCTV cameras in the shop were lying defunct for the past two months.

This is the third criminal incident at the shop. Earlier, the owner’s son was shot at in one incident and in the second case, an employee of the shop was attacked by robbers.

Roshan Lal Chohan, owner of the shop, told the police that around 4 pm on Saturday, two unknown persons came to his shop for buying some jewellery. He said the accused started talking to him and later went away without purchasing anything. He said he got suspicious and found that his licensed pistol, with six live bullets, was stolen from the safe.

The police said investigation was under progress and CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed. A case has been registered.