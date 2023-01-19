City mall observes Road Safety Week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

The Nexus shopping mall in Amritsar observed the Road Safety Week today in collaboration with the Punjab Traffic Police. Harbajhan of the Traffic Education Cell delivered a session on road safety rules.

As part of the association, Nexus-Amritsar also organised a bike rally with 25 bikers and a training session on road safety rules. The session was attended by 75 people, including the staff, retailers and patrons. The initiative has been launched in light of the threat posed by road accidents.