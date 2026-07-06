City man duped of Rs 6.82 lakh

The Cyber Crime police station, Amritsar, has registered a case after a city resident was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 6.82 lakh by cyber fraudsters who hacked his mobile phone and gained access to his bank accounts.

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According to the police, complainant Narinder Singh, a resident of Mall Road, alleged that unidentified persons hacked his mobile phone and fraudulently withdrew Rs 6 lakh from his bank account. The accused also allegedly used his credit card to carry out unauthorised transactions worth Rs 82,059.

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The complaint was submitted through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on May 9. Following a preliminary inquiry by the Cyber Crime unit and approval from the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), legal opinion was obtained before the case was formally registered on Saturday.

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“The police have registered an FIR under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount,” said Rajbir Kaur, in-charge of the Cyber Crime Cell.