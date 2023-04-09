City police hold five parades in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The city police today held a general parade in five different areas to keep the police personnel of the Amritsar Police Commissionerate physically and mentally fit.

Cops during parade at the Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar on Saturday.

A parade was held at the Dushera Ground in Ranjit Avenue under the supervision of Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law-and-Order) Amritsar. Another parade was organised at the Police Line under the supervision Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Detective. The ADCP City-1 oversaw a parade at Dana Mandi, Bhagatanwala. Under the supervision of ADCP City-2, a police parade was held at ITI Ranjit Avenue. ADCP City-3 Amritsar guided a parade at the New Amritsar Market. The parade was attended by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Station House Officers of the Police Stations, the in-charges of the police posts, traffic staff, unit staff and office staff.

During the parade, the employees were briefed about wearing a uniform according to the pattern and doing their duty diligently and honestly by staying disciplined. The difficulties being faced by the cops were also heeded. A mob control drill, weapon handling and inspection of mobile traffic vehicles were conducted.