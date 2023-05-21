City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A local resident has fallen prey to ‘sextortion’ fraud and lost Rs 3.85 lakh at their hands during the past several months. Following a probe, the police have now registered a case against unknown persons in this connection.

The victim alleged that the woman acolytes of the racket threatened to upload and circulate their sex chat and video on social platform in case he did not cough up the amount.

A resident of Officer Enclave near Guru Nanak Dev University, the victim told the police that he got an anonymous video call on instant messaging app around five months ago. He alleged that before he could understand, the woman accused captured his video while stripping before camera. He said though he disconnected the video call, he started getting calls from different numbers by accused and threatened to defame him by uploading his video on social platform.

He said fearing social insult initially, he transferred the money on different bank accounts, but perturbed over the incident he decided to lodge a complaint.

Gurwinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said the matter was investigated by cybercrime. He said the records of bank accounts and mobile call details were summoned for investigations. He said that after preliminary probe, the police have registered a case under Sections 384, 120-B of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act against unidentified persons.