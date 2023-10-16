City resident gets extortion call from gangster Landa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

The Amritsar rural police have booked unknown persons who fired at the residence of farmer and property dealer in Jandiala Guru area here.

The victim, identified as Prince Kalra, told the police that on September 22, he got a call from a foreign number and the unknown caller identified himself as notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, reportedly hiding in Canada. He said the caller demanded Rs 1 crore as extortion and threatened to kill him in case he failed to give the same.

He said initially he did not take any notice of the same, but yesterday some unknown persons fired several gunshots outside his house. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 387 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons.

SP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said investigations were on to identify the caller though there was no clues in the case so far.