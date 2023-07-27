City residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 26

The stray canine menace in the city is not all about dog bites but also about the problems of dog poop on the streets. The parks and roads in the city turn dirty everyday because of this as the population of stray canines runs into thousands.

While there is no official figure regarding the population of stray dogs or even pet dogs, packs of canines can be seen in every nook and corner of the city. A few years ago, the Municipal Corporation had launched a project for registration of dogs but as is common with government schemes, it failed miserably.

The city roads and parks are not only made dirty by the stray dogs but also pet dogs as their owners take them out when the canines have to.

Gurjeet Kaur, a local resident, said, “It is not a pleasant sight to look at dog poop when you come out of your home. Sometimes these animals excrete just in front of your gate.” She said that while the Municipal Corporation should find a solution to stray dog menace, it must also take action against pet owners who bring their animals to parks or streets to ease themselves.

Feeling helpless, many people have tied bottles containing a blue liquid as it is assumed that dogs do not come near the place where a blue-colour bottle has been hung. Scientifically and practically too, there is no evidence to prove that these bottles are of any help. However, a large number of these bottles hanging outside residences in different areas is surely an indicator about the magnitude of the problem.

“The Municipal Corporation must initiate efforts for sterilisation of stray dogs to control their population,” said another resident Himmat Singh. He said that letting dogs excrete on roads and in parks is not only bad but also unhygienic.