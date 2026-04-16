City schools bask in glory of stellar CBSE Class X results

Khalsa College Public School (KCPS), GT Road, and Khalsa College International Public School (KCIPS), Ranjit Avenue, celebrated their CBSE Class 10 results with students and staff. At KCPS, Devansh Arora topped the school with 498/500 (99.6%) and secured third position in the district. Delhi Public School student Nimrat Sandhu scored 99.8%, featuring among district toppers.

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At KCIPS, Anjali secured first position with 96% (479 marks). Principals Amarjit Singh Gill and Nirmaljit Kaur Gill joined the celebrations with students. At The Millennium School, Siddharth Sareen topped the school and ranked among district toppers with 99.6%, followed by Krisha Khanna (99.2%). Amaira Walia and Ayra Rahul Sawhney scored 98.8% each. Other top performers include Aditi (98.6%), Reet Nalwa (98.4%) and Nitya Wadhwa (98.4%).

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At Bhavan’s SL Public School, Shaurya and Kamakshi jointly secured first position with 99.4%, while Sargun and Naman Verma stood second with 99.2%. Director Anita Bhalla and Principal Sonia Sehdev congratulated the students. The Senior Study II, Putlighar, also celebrated strong results. Khanak Mahajan topped the school with 99%, followed by Jayansh Srivastav, Jaskirat Singh and Jasmandeep Singh at 98.8%. Jayansh scored 100 in Mathematics, Information Technology and Social Science, while Jaskirat secured 100 in Science. Director Vijay Mehra and Principal Upasana Mehra congratulated the achievers.