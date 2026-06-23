City surgeon completes advanced robotic oncology training in Japan

Amandeep Hospital, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, announced that Dr Sheshank Mahajan, consultant surgical oncologist, successfully completed a two-week advanced training programme at the National Cancer Center (NCC), Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading institutions for cancer surgery and robotic oncology.

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During the fellowship, Dr Mahajan received specialised training in advanced robotic and minimally invasive techniques for complex cancer surgeries under the guidance of leading experts in the field. Japan is internationally recognised for its expertise in oesophageal and gastric cancer surgery, while the National Cancer Center, Tokyo, is renowned for its work in precision oncology, surgical innovation and improved patient outcomes.

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Hospital authorities said the specialised training would further strengthen Amandeep Hospital’s ability to provide advanced, minimally invasive cancer treatment to patients across North India. Robotic surgical techniques offer greater precision, smaller incisions, faster recovery times and reduced complications, particularly in the treatment of complex gastrointestinal cancers, including those affecting the oesophagus and stomach.

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Dr Avtar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Amandeep Group, said, “Investing in advanced training for our specialists is central to our mission of delivering cutting-edge cancer care. Dr Mahajan’s training at NCC Tokyo brings global expertise directly to our patients. With Japan leading the world in oesophageal and gastric cancer surgery, this knowledge will help us improve surgical precision and patient outcomes.”

Sharing his experience, Dr Mahajan said, “Training at the National Cancer Center, Tokyo, was an invaluable experience. Learning from global experts in robotic cancer surgery, particularly for oesophageal and gastric cancers, will enable us to provide patients with safer, more precise procedures and quicker recovery options. My goal is to integrate these advanced techniques into our practice at Amandeep Hospital to further improve patient care.”