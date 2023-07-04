 City to host National Tax Conference from July 15 : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Hundreds of tax professionals, experts and policy makers will take part in the two-day National Tax Conference ‘Amrit Kalash’ to be held here from July 15. All-India Federation of Tax Practitioners’ Association (AIFTPA), with the support of city-based Association of Tax Practitioners and GST Practitioners’ Association, will host the event.

Ranjit Sharma, chairman, National Tax Conference, said the event would serve as a platform to discuss and address the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the field of taxation.

He added that the conference would feature a comprehensive agenda that would include engaging keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, besides engaging minds to empower knowledge. Topics such as fake invoices, current tax issues and reforms, presumptive tax and Section 148 of the Income Tax Act, etc., would be covered during the conference.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will be the chief guest and Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, will be the guest of honour.

Vikas Khanna of the National Tax Conference said the event would bring together tax professionals from across the country and the event aims to foster knowledge sharing, professional growth and collaboration in the field of taxation.

