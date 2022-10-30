 Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre : The Tribune India

Swadesh Darshan project

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt meets officials to chalk out strategy

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt chairs a meeting



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

Under the Swadesh Darshan project, the Central Government will invest Rs 100 crore to develop tourism in the holy city, announced Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Jasmeet gets best cadet award

Jasmeet Kaur, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, was awarded the Best Cadet Award of NCC infantry wing. Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt presented Jasmeet with a citation and honour at a special function held in the auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal of the college Dr Amardeep Gupta, congratulated Jasmeet and said NCC plays a vital role in the all-round development of students.

An official being felicitated during an event at the Guru Nanak Dev University.

He presided over a high-level meeting at the District Administrative Complex to explore its possibilities. He said the central government was developing tourism centers in the entire country under Swadesh Darshan and Prashad projects. For this state government should draw up its plan and send it to the center. He said the tourism could further improve the city’s economy.

The minister interacted with the representatives of hotels, tour and travel of the city and listened to their problems and assured that their demands will be met soon.

Addressing the meeting, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, MP Khadoor Sahib, said pilgrims come to Amritsar only for one day and most of them are elderly. He said the Centre should build a theme park to increase the share of youth besides need to develop Harike Wetland, Kanjali Wetland and Kali Ben. He said a golf club should also be built in the district for travellers.

Addressing the meeting, MP Gurjit Singh Aujla brought to the attention of the minister that the holy city also known as a commercial centre and falls on the trade route to Afghanistan.

He told the Centre that there should be direct flights from Amritsar airport to foreign countries and Amritsar should be developed as a hub for medical tourism. He said a week-long international day should be celebrated in Amritsar so that pilgrims from abroad can come here.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO brought to the attention of the minister a great need to preserve historical Kaseriyan wala Mandi (ware manufacturing area) in Jandiala Guru.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, stressed for early completion of Amritsar Patti-Makhu rail link, MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh brought to the attention of the visiting minister a need for more facilities at the Amritsar International Airport and insisted on direct flights to foreign countries. MLA Jaswinder Singh ADC demanded development of Attari as a tourism hub where over 30,000 tourists visit daily to watch the retreat ceremony.

Interacts with NCC cadets

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence visited the Guru Nanak Dev University to interact with NCC cadets of university and Amritsar Group at the Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium. Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, received Ajay Bhatt along with Lt Dr Anil Kumar, Associate NCC Officer from the University, Brig Rohit Kumar, Grp Cdr, Amritsar Group, and other senior officials.

Bhatt honoured Prof Behl on behalf of the university. He also felicitated Dr Anil Kumar for his outstanding services in NCC like conduct of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp, Kargil Vijay Diwas at directorate level, promoting various government initiatives and other activities. Ajay Bhatt while interacting with the cadets appreciated the commendable work and duty perform by NCC cadets especially by women cadets. He said these cadets are future of the nation, which needed to be facilitated with all amenities at state as well as national level. He expressed his happiness over the increased ratio of women cadets and scholars on the campus.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Elon Musk did not fire Twitter data engineer Rahul Ligma; pranksters pose as fired workers to trick media

3
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

4
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

5
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

6
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

7
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

8
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

9
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

10
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

Don't Miss

View All
Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Cops register murder case

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital