Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

Under the Swadesh Darshan project, the Central Government will invest Rs 100 crore to develop tourism in the holy city, announced Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Jasmeet gets best cadet award Jasmeet Kaur, a student of DAV College, Amritsar, was awarded the Best Cadet Award of NCC infantry wing. Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt presented Jasmeet with a citation and honour at a special function held in the auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal of the college Dr Amardeep Gupta, congratulated Jasmeet and said NCC plays a vital role in the all-round development of students.

An official being felicitated during an event at the Guru Nanak Dev University.

He presided over a high-level meeting at the District Administrative Complex to explore its possibilities. He said the central government was developing tourism centers in the entire country under Swadesh Darshan and Prashad projects. For this state government should draw up its plan and send it to the center. He said the tourism could further improve the city’s economy.

The minister interacted with the representatives of hotels, tour and travel of the city and listened to their problems and assured that their demands will be met soon.

Addressing the meeting, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, MP Khadoor Sahib, said pilgrims come to Amritsar only for one day and most of them are elderly. He said the Centre should build a theme park to increase the share of youth besides need to develop Harike Wetland, Kanjali Wetland and Kali Ben. He said a golf club should also be built in the district for travellers.

Addressing the meeting, MP Gurjit Singh Aujla brought to the attention of the minister that the holy city also known as a commercial centre and falls on the trade route to Afghanistan.

He told the Centre that there should be direct flights from Amritsar airport to foreign countries and Amritsar should be developed as a hub for medical tourism. He said a week-long international day should be celebrated in Amritsar so that pilgrims from abroad can come here.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO brought to the attention of the minister a great need to preserve historical Kaseriyan wala Mandi (ware manufacturing area) in Jandiala Guru.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, stressed for early completion of Amritsar Patti-Makhu rail link, MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh brought to the attention of the visiting minister a need for more facilities at the Amritsar International Airport and insisted on direct flights to foreign countries. MLA Jaswinder Singh ADC demanded development of Attari as a tourism hub where over 30,000 tourists visit daily to watch the retreat ceremony.

Interacts with NCC cadets

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence visited the Guru Nanak Dev University to interact with NCC cadets of university and Amritsar Group at the Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan auditorium. Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, received Ajay Bhatt along with Lt Dr Anil Kumar, Associate NCC Officer from the University, Brig Rohit Kumar, Grp Cdr, Amritsar Group, and other senior officials.

Bhatt honoured Prof Behl on behalf of the university. He also felicitated Dr Anil Kumar for his outstanding services in NCC like conduct of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp, Kargil Vijay Diwas at directorate level, promoting various government initiatives and other activities. Ajay Bhatt while interacting with the cadets appreciated the commendable work and duty perform by NCC cadets especially by women cadets. He said these cadets are future of the nation, which needed to be facilitated with all amenities at state as well as national level. He expressed his happiness over the increased ratio of women cadets and scholars on the campus.