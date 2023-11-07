City trader dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

A local trader died by suicide here yesterday as he was reportedly upset over some loss in a trade deal and two businessmen were reportedly not returning his money.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Wadhawan. He consumed a poisonous substance at a park in Anand Viahar. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died during treatment around 10.30 pm.

The victim left a suicide note in which he named a local trader and another trader from Kolkata. He alleged that these traders used to threaten him. The family members of the victim have demanded justice from the government.