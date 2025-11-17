City-wide survey to be held to block drug supply lines

The city police are working with zeal to dismantle drug networks under the Punjab Government’s “War against drugs” campaign. This was stated by Jasroop Kaur Bath, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), City 3, while she was addressing a meeting with Amritsar city Nasha Mukti Morcha district in-charge Deekshat Dhawan, ACP (East) Gagandeep Singh and SHOs of A and B Divisions here recently.

The ADCP said the police force was committed to eliminating drugs from their roots and ensuring that no trafficker was spared. She said the ongoing campaign represented an unwavering commitment to bring drug peddlers to justice and to break down illegal networks that support the supply chain. She said properties accumulated through illegal drug trade were being demolished using bulldozers as part of the intensified crackdown.

Bath said ward-level and rural defence committees’ played an important role in implementing the anti-drug campaign on ground, especially by supporting community-based intelligence and outreach. Speaking at the meeting, Deekshat Dhawan said the Punjab Government had given the police full authority to act against

drug suppliers.

Hundreds of traffickers had already been put behind bars, he said, while adding that the rural defence committee was a visionary initiative aimed at empowering local communities to counter drug menace at the grassroots.

These committees coordinate with the police and the civil administration to spread awareness, encourage victims to seek rehabilitation, and share confidential information on trafficking activities, he said.

Dhawan said a survey would be carried out in every ward to ensure that drug supply lines were completely blocked. He appealed to citizens to actively participate in the campaign by helping addicted individuals seek recovery through medical treatment and ensuring that drug traffickers face strict legal action.