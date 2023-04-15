City witnesses two snatchings in 24 hours

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, April 14
A snatcher was nabbed near Sultanwind area in Amritsar on Thursday while his accomplice managed to slip away with a snatched mobile phone. The city witnessed two snatching instances in past 24 hours. Three snatchers have been booked in this regard.
According to the information, a snatcher — Manjit Singh of the Darshan Avenue — was held by the onlookers when his scooter skidded while he was trying to flee with his accomplice after robbing a mobile phone from a local resident, Vavinder Kumar.
Vavinder told the police that he was headed to a factory at Chabba last evening for some work with his brother Shashipal Singh. He said when they reached near Gulab Das Dera, the scooter-borne accused snatched his mobile phone from his shirt’s pocket. While Manjit was arrested by the onlookers, his accomplice managed to run away with the mobile. He was later identified as Gurilla of Maqboolpura locality. The police said a case has been registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Sultanwind police station and raids to nab Gurilla are on.
In another incident, two unknown motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Jagroop Singh. He said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when he was walking from his shop to the Bhagtanwala Chowk. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...