City witnesses two snatchings in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 14

A snatcher was nabbed near Sultanwind area in Amritsar on Thursday while his accomplice managed to slip away with a snatched mobile phone. The city witnessed two snatching instances in past 24 hours. Three snatchers have been booked in this regard.

According to the information, a snatcher — Manjit Singh of the Darshan Avenue — was held by the onlookers when his scooter skidded while he was trying to flee with his accomplice after robbing a mobile phone from a local resident, Vavinder Kumar.

Vavinder told the police that he was headed to a factory at Chabba last evening for some work with his brother Shashipal Singh. He said when they reached near Gulab Das Dera, the scooter-borne accused snatched his mobile phone from his shirt’s pocket. While Manjit was arrested by the onlookers, his accomplice managed to run away with the mobile. He was later identified as Gurilla of Maqboolpura locality. The police said a case has been registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Sultanwind police station and raids to nab Gurilla are on.

In another incident, two unknown motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Jagroop Singh. He said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when he was walking from his shop to the Bhagtanwala Chowk. A case has been registered.