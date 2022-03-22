Amritsar's Golden Gate-Golden Temple stretch in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

The city’s entrance stretch from the Golden Gate to the Golden Temple on the GT Road is in a shambles calling for immediate official attention.

Even as politicians in the run-up to the poll had announced to beautify it once they would be elected. Now, it is to be seen whether the stretch will be renovated by the AAP government.

Entering the city from the Jalandhar-Amritsar road, tourists coming to the holy city via road are shocked to find the dirty highway ushering the city, unkept greenery, encroached pavements.

Jaspreet Singh, a tourist from Noida, said once they entered the district near Rayya, colourful display boards greeted them for heading to the city of Golden Temple. After passing the edifice of golden dome, deplorable condition of the road shocked them.

Madhusudan Das, another tourist, said there was much dust along the stretch. Parking of sand laden and other construction material vehicles added to the problem of dust flying into eyes.

Once the stretch under the elevated road was beautified with vegetation, but it looks ugly these days. Shanties have come up at many places. Worn-out display boards offer obnoxious look. Green plants have perished at many places and those which survived are covered under dust, offering an abominable look. Certain spots here are being utilised to keep objects required by the MC staff.

SB Singh, a resident of the area, said necessary arrangements to focus on plantation should be made on priority. The dried-up plants must be replaced with new ones at the earliest and necessary arrangements for regular watering must be made.

He said, “At several spots, upper surface of the road has come off, leading to road accidents. It also raises dust clouds once a vehicle passes the stretch.”

When approached Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said he would talk to officials of the department concerned of the municipal corporation to put things in order on the stretch.

#golden temple #karamjit singh rintu