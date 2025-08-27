City’s hospitality sector goes global

Already home to an array of luxury hotels, the holy city is now set to welcome international hospitality giants from France and the USA. Among these, Marriott Executive Apartments will introduce Amritsar’s first long-stay luxury accommodation, specifically catering to NRIs planning extended visits.

Advertisement

Leading international hotel chains are preparing to launch high-end properties in the city. The US-based Marriott group is opening two establishments: Four Points by Sheraton and Marriott Executive Apartments, the latter catering to long-stay guests with in-room kitchen facilities. Other global brands entering the market include the US-based DoubleTree by Hilton and Pullman from France’s Accor Hotels.

This development marks a significant transformation for Amritsar, which had only basic hotel accommodations two to three decades ago. The city’s luxury hospitality era began in 2009 with the opening of its first five-star hotel, Ista, now operating under the Hyatt brand.

Advertisement

Today, Amritsar already boasts an impressive portfolio of luxury hotels such as Radisson Blu, Ramada and Holiday Inn. Other high-end names include Le Meridien (originally developed by Air France and later acquired by Starwood and then Marriott), Hyatt Regency, Taj Swarna and ITC WelcomHotel.

In the tier just below these premium brands, hotels like Holiday Inn, Ramada by Wyndham, Ramada Encore, Park Inn by Radisson and Fortune Inn (an ITC Hotel Group brand) serve the mid-market segment with full-service amenities.

Advertisement

Interestingly, while most luxury hotels in Europe, the US and other developed countries offer limited services, typically without room service or porters, the same global brands in India provide full-service experiences, thanks to the availability of affordable labour. Additionally, these hotels offer buffet breakfasts and concierge desks to help guests plan their local itineraries.

Besides, budget-friendly hotels such as Lemon Tree, SureStay, Best Western and Bloom Hotels appeal to both budget travellers and those seeking luxury.

Amritsar has already earned the distinction of being the second city in North India, after Delhi, to have the highest number of five-star hotels.

Targeting NRIs, international tourists, pilgrims and high-end domestic travellers, these hotels aim to offer comprehensive amenities under one roof.

Hospitality players have urged the state government to improve the city’s supporting infrastructure, particularly by ensuring congestion-free travel between key tourist attractions such as the Heritage Village, Gobindgarh Fort and the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Travel writer Rameshinder Singh Sandhu says that foreign and NRI tourists, especially those of Punjabi origin, prefer international hotel chains due to their globally recognised standards. These guests often hold memberships of

international hotel groups, giving them a sense of familiarity, security and confidence during their stay.

Interestingly, most of these luxury properties in Amritsar offer more affordable rates than similar hotels in cities like Delhi or Jaipur. A room costing Rs 10,000 per night in Delhi might be available in Amritsar for nearly half the price, creating an attractive opportunity for domestic travellers.

This price advantage is one reason day-trippers from the National Capital Region (NCR) often prefer Amritsar over Jaipur for short luxury getaways.