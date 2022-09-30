Civic body collects Rs 60L against recovery target of Rs 7.5 crore

Amritsar, September 29

The licence wing of the Municipal Corporation is far away from its recovery target. During the current financial year, the wing has collected only Rs 60 lakh against the recovery target of Rs 7.5 crore. It is failing to collect the target income for the last several years and the senior officers of the MC are not paying attention.

The Local Bodies Department had set a target to collect Rs 7.5 crore from the licence wing this financial year. However, the wing collected only Rs 60.25 lakh licence fee and conservancy tax during the last six months. Only 1,523 licences, including renewal and new licences have been issued. There are over 50,000 small and big commercial shops in the city, whose licences should be made.

The MC has deployed a large number of officials and staff in the licencing wing. The wing is being headed by the Joint Commissioner. MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar is deployed as the Sectional Head. Superintendent inspector clerks, chief sanitary inspectors, sanitary inspectors and other staff are working for the wing.

Besides, there is no check on major hotels, clubs, resorts, shopping malls, government and non-government institutions, banks, schools, colleges and institutes. The MC can collect a good amount from conservancy tax.

The MC Health Officer said in a recently held meeting, Joint Commissioner Deepjot Kaur had warned the staff and asked to increase the income. Besides, the licence fee is not being collected.

Dr Kumar said they were to issue a show-cause notice by calling a meeting of the staff of the licence wing. In case of any further negligence, he will send a report to the Joint Commissioner for taking departmental action against the employees concerned. — TNS

Will prepare report: mc officer

The MC Health Officer said they were to issue a show-cause notice by calling a meeting of the staff of the licence wing. In case of any further negligence, a report will be sent to the Joint Commissioner for taking departmental action against the staff concerned.