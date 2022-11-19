Civic body constitutes team to check encroachments in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has deputed a permanent six-member team to check encroachments along the Heritage Street after all efforts of the civic body failed to make the street encroachment free.

The MC has been making efforts to check encroachments upon the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple. But soon after anti-encroachment drives end, the street vendors again encroach upon the Heritage Street.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh has issued orders that a team has been deployed to remove illegal encroachments in and around the Heritage Street. The team will be led by Inspector Aman Kumar. Two police personnel will also stay with the team. A tractor-trailer and a driver have also been provided to the team.

The team will report at the office of the Fire Brigade Department located at Town Hall. The goods seized by the team would be kept there. The team will be stationed here from 9 am to 5 pm. The Estate Department team will also visit the Heritage Street once in a day.

However, the encroachments upon the streets in the vicinity of the Golden Temple happen in the evening. The MC often takes action against the vendors during office time. But the commuters, who visit the Golden Temple and walled city, suffer rampant snarl-ups in the evening.

The MC’s Estate Wing officials claimed that team deputed for removing the encroachments would help to keep the Heritage Street neat and clean and the Estate Wing would also keep a check on the encroachments taking place upon the Heritage Street till late in the evening.