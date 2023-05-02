Civic body continues to act on illegally constructed buildings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

As part of an ongoing drive, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is continuing to take action against illegal buildings in the city. The team stopped the construction of a multi-storey hotel being built illegally at Jalebi Wala Chowk on Saturday. The team also stopped the construction activities going on in an illegally constructed multi-storey building in the Tokariya Wala Bazar. Currently, hundreds of illegal constructions are going on in the city. A large number of constructions have been completed without getting approval or change of land use.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi gave instructions to the officials of the MTP Department to take action against under-construction illegal buildings in the city. In the orders issued by Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, he stated that every Assistant Town Planner (ATP) should submit a report on the action taken against the illegal under-construction buildings in their area. A team of the Central Zone, with the help of MC Police, continued to take action in this regard this weekend.

Some action has also been taken by other zonal heads.

The construction of a commercial establishment, which has been going on for about 250 square yards of land for the past several days without getting the approval of building plan near Novelty Chowk on Lawrence Road, was also stopped by the MC. The builder did not deposit any CLU fee and did not get approval of the building plan. The MTP Department broke the shutter last week, but the builder installed the shutters again.

After receiving the information on the directions of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, MTP Department Building Inspector Angad Singh sealed the shutters and put up demolition notices.