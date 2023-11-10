Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 9

The festival of lights would not be an enjoyable occasion for most of the contract employees of the Tarn Taran municipal council as they have not been paid their four-month salaries till date. The employees are worried as to whether they would be paid their salaries in the next few days.

Around 70 sanitation workers working on a contract basis are harassed as despite their repeated requests to the officials concerned they were paid only one-month salary on Thursday. Some of the workers Manjit Singh, Tilak Raj, Bobby and others said a deduction had been made from their salary.

They said they had been demanding the release of their salaries for four months. The workers also demanded a probe into the deduction being made from their salary every month on one pretext or the other. Raman Kumar, Superintendent (Sanitation), said the sanitation workers were paid their one-month salary and the pending salaries would be paid to them soon.

Besides, other permanent staff (around 50) too have not been paid their salary for the month of November till date. Maninder Singh, Inspector, municipal council, said they hope the employees would be paid their pending salaries soon. Many permanent employees of the municipal council said they had not been paid their salary for the month of October too.

#Tarn Taran