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Home / Amritsar / Civic body cracks down on illegal dairies in Amritsar

Civic body cracks down on illegal dairies in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Officials rescue cows from dairies in Adarsh Nagar-Inderpuri.
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The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday rescued cows from five unauthoriesd dairies in the Adarsh Nagar-Inderpuri area of Kot Khalsa and shifted them to a gaushala.

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The action followed the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Additional Municipal Corporation in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the removal of unauthorised dairies from areas within the MC limits.

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Civic officials said illegal dairies led to problems related to sanitation, cleanliness, environmental pollution and public health. Such dairies also caused inconvenience to residents, they added.

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Additional Municipal Commissioner Jai Inder Singh said violators would be dealt with sternly. The civic body has advised dairy owners to comply with rules and shift their dairies to authorised locations.

Shergill said action against unauthorised dairies would continue as part of efforts to improve sanitation and maintain a clean and healthy urban environment in the city.

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