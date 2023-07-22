Civic body employees protest over demands

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 21

Stressing on the fulfilment of their current demands, employees of the local municipal council held a protest with garbage-laden carts parked in front of the municipal council office here on Friday. The employees included sanitation workers, sewer men, Class IV and others who participated in the protest.

While addressing on the occasion, Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader of the employees, condemned the higher authorities for not fulfilling their genuine demands, which have been pending for the last few years. He said the arrears due to the employees for years had not been paid till date.

The state leader stressed on giving a job to one of the family members of the employees who died while performing their duties on compassionate grounds soon; making payment of the dues to the retired employees; giving soap and oil to the sanitation workers and the Class IV employees, etc.

Nindi, Kala, Tilak Raj and Shindo were among others who too addressed on the occasion and warned that in case their demands were not accepted, they would have no option but to intensify their agitation.

Kiran Mahajan, Executive Officer (EO), assured the agitating employees that their demands would be acknowledged within 15 days. The leaders warned that in case the assurance was not implemented, they would protest again after 15 days.

