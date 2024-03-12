Civic body fails to act against illegal buildings

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Four months after a list of 103 under-construction illegal buildings was prepared by the Municipal Commissioner, there has been no action by the Municipal Town Planning wing against them. Then MC Commissioner Rahul and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh had visited the Central zone of the city on November 21 and marked 103 illegal buildings for demolition. A letter was issued by MC Joint Commissioner to Superintending Engineer of MC Civil Wing to hire a private firm to demolish the buildings.

Prathamesh Mohan, a local activist, had written to the CM to take action against the illegal buildings. “Most of these buildings are now functional as the MC didn’t take action. Several of them near completion with seals installed by the MC being broken. There were some buildings where work had stopped after the visit of then MC Commissioner but soon after the transfer of incumbent Rahul, work has resumed.” According to sources, no tender has been floated to hire a firm for demolition.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.