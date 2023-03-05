Civic body hires firm for sanitation

Amritsar, March 4
The Municipal Corporation has hired special contractual services of a firm to ensure cleanliness in the city during the various planned events of the G20 Summit in the middle of this month.
The firm has been hired by the civic body to provide sanitation workers and garbage collectors vehicles for cleanliness in the evening. The MC staff will work in the morning, while the contractual staff will work in the evening.
On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the Health wing officials conducted the physical verification of the workers hired by the private firm.
Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and Chief Sanitary Inspectors Malkiat Singh, and Sarvjit Singh, Sanitary Inspectors Rakesh Marwah, Ashok Kumar and Brahm Das, and Superintendent Neeraj Bhandari examined the staff at the Ranjit Avenue ground and Chheharta area.
Dr Kiran Kumar said the contractor has hired 343 sanitation workers and some tractor trailers and garbage collection vehicles. The staff has been deployed to take care of sanitation during the G20 Summit events.
The sanitation workers will clean the roads from Golden Gate to Sham Singh Attari Wala Gate, Bhandari Bridge to Darbar Sahib, Heritage Street to Sikandari Gate, Durgiana Temple to Qila Gobindgarh and other areas.
Dr Kumar said the road from Mirakot Chowk to Rajasansi airport lies under the PWD department, but in view of the summit, the MC will take care of it.
To control dust in the air, water-sprinkling vehicles of the MC will also keep spraying water continuously. The help of fire brigade vehicles is also being taken for cleaning the huge trees and plants of the city.
