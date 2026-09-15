Civic body in Amritsar removes illegal structures

In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of a programme to be held by the Kuka Martyrs Memorial Trust tomorrow, the civic body has intensified its anti-encroachment drive.

Roads, footpaths and streets are being cleared so that the movement of public is not hampered.

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The programme, scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm, has prompted the civic authorities to act against encroachers.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill has directed the officials concerned to ensure effective coordination among the enforcement, sanitation and civic departments.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh have emphasised the need for timely action and maintenance of public convenience.

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Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia, Estate Officer Dharminder Jit Singh and the enforcement staff have been directed to review encroachments.

The civic body has appealed to shopkeepers, vendors, residents and other stakeholders to voluntarily remove encroachments and cooperate with the civic authorities. Any obstruction of roads, footpaths or public spaces will be dealt with in accordance with the applicable rules.