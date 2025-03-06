Civic body intensifies anti-encroachment drive across Amritsar

The Estate Department of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified its drive against encroachments across the city. During the drive launched on Tuesday and Wednesday, the MC removed encroachments from the key areas, including the road heading from Putlighar to Narayan Garh Chowk, Court Road, Mall Road and Lawrence Road.

Estate Officer Dharminderjeet Singh said dozens of unauthorised street vendors were removed from these areas during the drive. Large marble tiles of an under-construction project kept on the footpath of the Mall road near Novelty Chowk were removed, he said, while adding that a toilet along the road was also dismantled. A generator set of Bansal Bakery was removed from the road. Besides, officials of the Municipal Corporation removed several bicycles illegally parked under the bridge in Cycle Market on the Railway road, he added.