Civic body polls: Nagar panchayats asked to update list of voters by Sept 15

Our Correspondent

Amritsar, August 29

Nearly a month after elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state to be held in the first fortnight of November was notified, the District Electoral Officer today asked all nagar panchayats to update the preliminary list of voters by Sep r 15.

The State Election Commission said in Amritsar district, elections will held for Raja Sansi Nagar Panchayat, Baba Bakala Nagar Panchayat besides by-election for Ward No. 4 of Majitha Nagar Council and ward number 13 of Rayya Nagar Panchayat. The election staff has been directed to correct and update the list of voters. Inclusion of voters’’ name in the electoral roll can be done by September 22 and the last date for receiving objections for inclusion of any name and disposal of claims is October 6. The final publication of voters’ lists will be on October 16.

DC Amit Talwar said the State Election Commission appointed SDM Lopoke for Raja Sansi Nagar Panchayat, SDM Baba Bakala for Baba Bakala Nagar Panchayat and Rayya besides SDM Majitha for Majitha Nagar Council.

The publication of preliminary voters’ lists will be done by the Electoral Registration Officers. Residents have been asked to file their claims and objections regarding the voters’lists with the offices of their respective Electoral Registration Officers or Executive Officers.