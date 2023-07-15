Civic body recovers Rs 18L from water, sewerage bills

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 14

The water supply and sewerage wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today collected Rs 18 lakh of pending bills and a few water, sewer connections of defaulters were also disconnected. On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the water supply and sewerage wing of the MC and the zonal staff jointly took a special action against the defaulters and illegal users of water and sewerage.

An amount of Rs 15 lakh was paid by ESI Hospital, Majitha Road. The hospital management has yet to pay Rs 35 lakh to the Municipal Corporation. The hospital authorities assured the MC they would deposit the pending amount once the funds were received from the government.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 77,598 was deposited by Amandeep Hospital, Model Town, and an amount of Rs 28,000 was deposited by Hotel Nayer when MC teams reached the institutions to disconnect the connections.

The Municipal Corporation disconnect illegal connections being used by some shopkeepers in Kabir Park, Pratap Nagar and Chheharta areas. Today, the water supply department of the Municipal Corporation recovered Rs 18 lakh. The MC official stated that the water supply and sewerage wing targeted to collect Rs 14 crore from the water sewerage bill in the current fiscal. The MC has collected Rs 2.68 crore till date. The MC had collected Rs 41 lakh last week from the defaulters.

For regularisation of the water and sewerage connections, the MC appealed to the residents to deposit the pending amount immediately. “If a consumer faces any kind of difficulty regarding his water and sewer new connection or bill, he can contact the office on any working day,” said Rajinder Sharma, superintendent.