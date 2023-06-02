Civic body removes illegal constructions in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 1

Taking action against illegal constructions in the city, the town planning wing of the Municipal Corporation under the supervision of Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, MTP Vijay Kumar, ATP Arun Khanna, ATP Wazir Raj, ATP Harjinder Singh, building inspectors Angad Singh, Nirmaljit Verma, Raj Rani, field staff and MC police personnel partially demolished two buildings in Katra Ahluwalia near Jalebi Chowk.

The MC staff partially demolished two under-construction buildings in Moti Bazar, two under-construction buildings were also demolished near Khubiram Halwai. The civic body will continue its drive against illegal constructions in the city, the MC Commissioner said.