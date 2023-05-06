Civic body serves notice on school for illegal construction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to the proprietors of Spring Dale School, after an unauthorised commercial building came to light in Green Avenue.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said civil construction of the building had been suspended. The building was being constructed in violation of regulations. AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh held a press briefing to protest against the building’s construction in a residential area. Singh expressed confusion over how the school had obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of the building. The building was intended to provide space for the junior wing students of the school.