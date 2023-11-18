Amritsar civic body starts scrutiny of property tax returns filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation issued 100 notices to prominent commercial establishments for scrutiny of property tax return filed during current fiscal 2023-24 recently. Traders and residents pay tax as per self-assessment of their properties. Then MC staff verify the amount and sometimes physical verification is also conducted when they suspect that the tax has not been deposited as per the size, use and location of the property.

MC officials stated that the Property Tax Wing is issuing notices of 112B to those who pay less tax than actual amount of tax. Vishal Vadhawan, Nodal Officer for property tax, stated that after issuing the notice, the property owners concerned would be called for scrutiny of their properties. The property owners have to appear in the hearing of scrutiny cases and justify the amount submitted as tax. The officials stated that over 100 notices of Section 112B have been issued and the same number of notices will be issued every week. In case the MC found that property owner paid less tax than actual during scrutiny, then the property concerned will have to pay the tax due from the year 2013-14 to 2022-23.

The officials stated the property owner who paid less tax will not have to pay penalty and interest from the year 2013-14 to 2022-23 under the One Time Settlement (OTS) policy of the Punjab Government. After scrutiny of 112B notice, if the tax is not paid by the property owner, then sealing notice of 138 C will be issued to those property owners, under which the properties would be sealed.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Rahul urged the residents to get the benefit of one-time settlement policy as it will end on December 31. Property tax defaulters can pay the pending tax without penalty and interest.