Civic body to spend Rs 2.15 crore on sewerage, potable water in Amritsar South

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will spend Rs 2.15 crore to streamline sewerage and provide potable water facility in Amritsar South constituency.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu and MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated works of new sewer lines and laying of water supply lines in Kot Wadhwa Singh Nagar and Kot Mitt Singh and other areas on Tarn Taran Road.

The MC will spend Rs 2.15 crore on these projects in South constituency to provide better sewerage and safe drinking water to residents of different areas.

The Mayor said there was no issue with clean drinking water in the city as a large number of tubewells were installed by the Municipal Corporation in the past. New water supply and sewer lines are being installed on the outskirts of the city for safe drinking water supply.

Sewerage line has also been laid to make the sewer system smooth in almost every ward of the city

“Cleaning of sewers with super-suction machines and sewer cleaning machines is also being conducted. In the same manner, the work of laying sewerage and water supply line has been started in Kot Mitt Singh area of South Assembly constituency,” the Mayor said.

All areas of South Assembly constituency in which infrastructure and development works are required would not be ignored and works would be started soon and completed on time.

Area residents thanked the Mayor and the MLA.