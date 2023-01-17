 Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station : The Tribune India

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Poor sanitary condition, faulty water supply and defunct lighting system are major problems at the Tarn Taran railway station.



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 16

Instead of improving the conditions, the upgrade of Tarn Taran railway station to junction railway station has led to problems. The daily passengers had been raising their voice against the poor civic amenities at the station. They alleged that the authorities concerned were not bothered to resolve the problems being faced by the public. The poor condition of sanitation, faulty water supply to the toilets and drinking water for the passengers, defunct lighting system are major problems at the station.

On the main platform, one portion of the public toilet had been lying closed. The station has no water tank thus creating sanitary problems for passengers. The benches are dirty and covered with dust. The lighting system at the goods platform was not in working condition, making it prone to theft. The station has no boundary wall leading to theft food grain during loading of food grain in trains.

Umesh Kesri, Station Master, said the post of sanitation employee was vacant since long and he had made arrangement on his own pocket. He said he himself wants the station be four-walled for security purpose too. He added that he had sent for the repair of the faulty light system and other issues to be solved.

Gurminder Singh Rataul, former member of the Northern Railway Board, had demanded for the change of rout of Sachkhand Express No. 12715/ 12716 via Tarn Taran as it is to effect no other station as the Tangra (Jandiala Guru) via which Sachakhand Express passes was not its stoppage. Rataul said the facility would be helpful for the devotees of religious places like Sri Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib areas.

