Civic team, volunteers unite to beautify streets

The special seven-day civic campaign launched by the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar continued its sixth day today. The drive was actively carried out on GT Road, in front of the Alpha Mall, under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh.

During the drive, garbage and debris are being removed from roads, civil and horticultural works are being carried out, illegal encroachments are being cleared and unauthorised hoardings and advertisements are being taken down.

Teams from all departments of the corporation participated in the campaign. Local councillors Ashnoor Kaur and Avtar Singh Ghulla, along with volunteers from Ikkojjot Langar Sewa Society (NGO), also extended their support on the ground.

This campaign, which began on July 28 in collaboration with Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale at Golden Gate, is set to conclude at the Golden Temple. Key officials present during today’s operations included Chief Medical Officer Dr Kiran, Chief Sanitary Inspector Vijay Gill, SI Ganesh and Advertisement Superintendent Pushpinder Singh, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh said that the campaign is being undertaken on the directions of the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner. He emphasised that various social, religious and non-governmental organisations are playing an important role in supporting the initiative aimed at beautifying the city. Surinder Singh noted that the team of Dera Baba Bhuri Wale is actively working alongside municipal staff to ensure thorough execution.

He appealed to social, religious and resident welfare associations to come forward and participate in the campaign so that every corner of the city can be transformed. The drive will continue till India Gate in Chheharta and aims to cover all major religious and historical sites of the city.