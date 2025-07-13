DT
Civil society to govt: Beautify sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Civil society to govt: Beautify sites related to Guru Tegh Bahadur

State govt sought suggestions to mark anniversary of Guru’s martyrdom
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Responding to the state government’s call for suggestions to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, members of civil society and NGOs have urged the Punjab Government to beautify the streets and historical sites associated with the Guru’s life. In a detailed memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Amritsar Vikas Manch outlined multiple proposals to honour the Guru’s legacy in a meaningful and lasting manner.

The Manch demanded the upgradation of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar to AIIMS standards, with all super-specialist positions filled and diagnostic services like MRI, CT scan and essential medicines made readily available. It also called for the comprehensive revitalisation of Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur, along with the surrounding markets such as Ghanta Ghar Bazaar, Guru Bazaar and Katra Jaimal Singh.

The letter emphasised developing civic infrastructure at Gurdwara Kotha Sahib in Vallah and Baba Bakala Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur was anointed as the ninth Guru. It also urged the timely completion of under-construction flyovers and the establishment of modern sports and educational facilities, including a multi-faculty college at Sathiala.

Additionally, the memorandum proposed creating a Guru Tegh Bahadur Studies Department at Guru Nanak Dev University for research on the Guru’s Bani and teachings. It also recommended translating his Bani into various Indian languages and English through the Punjab Languages Department.

The appeal was signed by Manch patron Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi and members Dr Charanjit Singh Gumtala, Manmohan Singh Brar, Rajwinder Singh Gill and Kawaljit Singh Bhatia. The group urged the government to act promptly to make the commemoration both dignified and impactful.

