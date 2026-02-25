DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Civil Surgeon reviews progress of health programmes with CHOs

Civil Surgeon reviews progress of health programmes with CHOs

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarn Taran Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai addressing the meeting with Community Health Officers on Tuesday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai held an urgent meeting with Community Health Officers (CHOs) at his office on Tuesday to meet the targets of National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID and other programmes. He discussed the difficulties faced in achieving the targets for these health programmes.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Dr Rai said that it should be ensured that ABHA ID is made for patients coming to the institution, and at the same time, NCD screening of patients should be done as much as possible, so that the targets given by the Punjab government can be achieved.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the Civil Surgeon issued instructions for all the programmes/schemes and laid stress on giving special attention to the emergency services. Dr Rai said that institutional deliveries should be ensured 100 per cent, so that the mother and the child can be given the benefit of the health schemes being run by the government.

Advertisement

Giving information about the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, he said that under the scheme launched by the Punjab Government, every family in the district will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh and people from the economically weaker sections of society will now be able to receive treatment in private hospitals as well. He added that under this, people will get special treatment services in orthopaedics, general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology, oncology and other advanced medical categories. Under this scheme, the entire costs of treatment in hospitals, as well as diagnostic services, have been fully covered.

District Mass Media Officer Sukhwant Singh Sidhu, while addressing the meeting, talked of free facilities to the needy sections of society under the Chief Minister's Health Scheme (family health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh). Dr Sandeep Bamburia, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), District Programme Manager Inderjit Singh Bhullar, Aarush Bhalla, Sunny Talwar, NCD Coordinator, District Block Statistical Assistant were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts