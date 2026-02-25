Civil Surgeon reviews progress of health programmes with CHOs

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai held an urgent meeting with Community Health Officers (CHOs) at his office on Tuesday to meet the targets of National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID and other programmes. He discussed the difficulties faced in achieving the targets for these health programmes.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Rai said that it should be ensured that ABHA ID is made for patients coming to the institution, and at the same time, NCD screening of patients should be done as much as possible, so that the targets given by the Punjab government can be achieved.

During the meeting, the Civil Surgeon issued instructions for all the programmes/schemes and laid stress on giving special attention to the emergency services. Dr Rai said that institutional deliveries should be ensured 100 per cent, so that the mother and the child can be given the benefit of the health schemes being run by the government.

Giving information about the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, he said that under the scheme launched by the Punjab Government, every family in the district will get the facility of free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh and people from the economically weaker sections of society will now be able to receive treatment in private hospitals as well. He added that under this, people will get special treatment services in orthopaedics, general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology, oncology and other advanced medical categories. Under this scheme, the entire costs of treatment in hospitals, as well as diagnostic services, have been fully covered.

District Mass Media Officer Sukhwant Singh Sidhu, while addressing the meeting, talked of free facilities to the needy sections of society under the Chief Minister's Health Scheme (family health insurance worth Rs 10 lakh). Dr Sandeep Bamburia, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), District Programme Manager Inderjit Singh Bhullar, Aarush Bhalla, Sunny Talwar, NCD Coordinator, District Block Statistical Assistant were also present on the occasion.